19-year-old woman killed in rollover crash after losing control of car in Oakland County

OXFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 19-year-old woman was killed Wednesday when she lost control of her car and crashed into a tree, causing her car to overturn in Oakland County, officials said.

The crash happened at 10:08 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Oakwood Road in Oxford Township, police said.

The woman lost control of her car, drove off the road and struck a tree, investigators said. The car overturned and came to rest on its side, according to authorities.

The woman was wearing a seat belt and air bags deployed, police said. When officers arrived, they found her trapped in the vehicle.

Oxford Township firefighters pulled her from the vehicle, but she was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said.

It's unknown if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash, deputies said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.

