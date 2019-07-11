2 arrested after mother of 4 found fatally shot in home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Police said two people are in custody after a 28-year-old mother was fatally shot while staying at her sister's place in Detroit.

Evelyn Latrice Arnold had four children, including 5-year-old twin girls, and family said those children were her life. She was also close with her sisters, which meant it was not unusual for her to stay at her sister's place on Nottingham Road.

Her sister lived in the upstairs unit of a home, and the family believed the downstairs unit was unoccupied. That was until they got a call that Arnold had been fatally shot in the neck and killed in the downstairs unit.

Police said two people are in custody and Mia Arnold, the victim's sister, doesn't know who those people are. Police were investigating the shooting when a 33-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman walked back to the murder scene and were arrested.

Police said the murder weapon is gone and there are still many unanswered questions.

