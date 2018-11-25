2 arrested after shooting in moving car on Michigan Avenue in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Police have taken two people into custody Saturday after a shooting occurred inside a moving car on Michigan Avenue.

According to authorities, a man and a woman were in the victim's car, driving down Michigan Avenue, discussing money when the man announced he was robbing the driver. The three became involved in a struggle when the man produced a gun and shot the victim in the leg. The car collided with two other cars on Michigan Avenue during the struggle.

Police said the victim left his car to seek help and the man continued to fire shots at him before the two suspects drove off. They stopped at the bus station on Howard Street, got into a cab and requested to be driven to the east side.

Police apprehended the two in the 3000 block of Rohns Street and recovered a weapon.

The victim, who was shot once, was taken to a hospital, where his vitals are listed as stable.

Police said the two men knew each other and met up to talk.

The investigation is ongoing.

