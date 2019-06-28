2 arrested by Farmington Hills police on suspicion of possession of stolen vehicle

Officers were dispatched at 3:48 a.m. Friday to the area of Pine Cone Drive and Mystic Forest Drive near 14 Mile and Haggerty Road after a resident reported a car alarm was going off.

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. - Farmington Hills police arrested two men Friday on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle and larceny from auto.

When officers arrived in the area, they located an occupied vehicle that had been reported stolen June 17 in Madison Heights.

The two occupants of the stolen vehicle, an 18-year-old Detroit resident and a 19-year-old Detroit resident, were taken into custody.

Evidence recovered from the stolen vehicle was linked to a larceny from a vehicle near where the Detroit residents were found in addition to recent thefts from vehicles in Wixom and Livonia.

As a participant in the “Lock It Or Lose It” program, the Farmington Hills Police Department is reminding residents to lock their vehicles, remove all valuables and report any suspicious activity by calling 911.

