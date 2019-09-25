2 arrested in sweatpants theft, security guard assault at Eastpointe Foot Locker

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Two men have been arrested and one is still at large after a sweatpants theft and security guard assault at a Foot Locker store in Eastpointe.

Nayati Jones, Javaun Knott and Jaemi Meeks are accused of stealing $1,775 worth of sweatpants from the Foot Locker store at 17755 Eight Mile Road in Eastpointe around 12:45 p.m. Aug. 4, officials said.

Men accused of stealing sweatpants from an Eastpointe store on Aug. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

Police said the men grabbed all the Jordan brand sweatpants from a display and ran out the door.

A security guard tried to stop one of the men but was assaulted in the process, police said.

Jones and Knott have since been arrested, Eastpointe police said. Jones is charged with first-degree retail fraud and Knott is charged with second-degree retail fraud.

Authorities are still searching for Meeks.

Nayati Jones (WDIV)





Javaun Knott (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.