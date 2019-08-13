3 men steal $1,775 in sweatpants from Eastpointe store, fight off security guard, police say

Men accused of stealing sweatpants from an Eastpointe store on Aug. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

EASTPOINTE, Mich. - Three men stole nearly $2,000 worth of sweatpants from an Eastpointe store and fought off a security guard to get away, according to police.

The men walked into the Foot Locker store at 17755 Eight Mile Road in Eastpointe around 12:45 p.m. Aug. 4, officials said.

They grabbed all of the Jordan brand sweatpants from a display and ran out the door, according to authorities. Store officials said the total value of the sweatpants was $1,775.

A security guard tried to stop one of the men but was assaulted in the process, police said.

The men fled in a blue 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer, officials said.

The sweatpants were black, pink, green or black and red, police said.

Anyone who recognizes the men is asked to call Eastpointe police at 586-445-5100.

In other news: Heavy rain causes flooding in Macomb County

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.