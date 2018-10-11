2-car collision traps woman inside her vehicle in Warren

WARREN, Mich. - A collision on Chicago Road in Warren left a woman trapped in her vehicle and unresponsive Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the collision occurred west of Van Dyke Avenue at about 11:45 a.m. The woman was pulled from her vehicle, treated at the scene by emergency medical services and regained consciousness. She is expected to be OK.

Police said the woman pulled onto Chicago Road in front of another vehicle, which struck her. The driver and passenger in the second car were uninjured.

