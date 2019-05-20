2 Detroit police officers transported to hospital with minor injuries after crash

Two Detroit police officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash, according to police.

DETROIT - Two Detroit police officers were taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a crash, according to police.

A Detroit police car and 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer were involved in a crash at East Warren Avenue and Chrysler Service Drive at 5:13 a.m. Monday, according to police.

There were two officers in the police car and both are in stable condition. There were two people in the Trailblazer and they were transported to a hospital for an evaluation.

No further information has been released.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.