2 former Detroit police officers sentenced in extortion scheme

DETROIT - Two former Detroit police officers were sentenced Wednesday for accepting bribes from automobile collision shops in exchange for referring stolen and abandoned vehicles recovered in Detroit to that shop, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

James Robertson was sentenced to 24 months in prison, and Marty Tutt was sentenced to 12 months in prison.

Officials said Robertson and Tutt accepted cash payments from owners and operators of Detroit collision shops in exchange for referring abandoned vehicles to the shops for repairs and for writing police reports.

They are the second and third officers to be sentenced in the case.

Anthony Careathers sentenced

Anthony Careathers, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of extortion. Officials said he accepted cash payments from the owner of a Detroit shop for referring abandoned vehicles to that shop for repairs and for warning the owner about law enforcement activity.

"Anthony Careathers, a former Detroit police officer, was held accountable today for his own individual actions," said Jeffery E. Peterson, acting special agent in charge, Detroit division of the FBI. "Careathers' acts should not be considered representative of the vast majority of law enforcement professionals at the Detroit Police Department who serve the citizens of Detroit with honor and integrity every day."

Careathers was the first defendant to be sentenced in the case. There are three others awaiting sentencing or a trial.

Jamil Martin, 46, pleaded guilty to an information charging one count of extortion.

Charles Wills, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion charged in a superseding indictment.

Deonne Dotson, 45, is awaiting trial.

"The vast majority of Detroit police officers are courageous, dedicated public servants, but unfortunately these defendants are an exception to that rule," Schneider said.

All of the officers were charged with engaging in extortion for using their positions to refer cars to certain collision shops in exchange for cash payments.

"I certainly appreciate the collaborative partnership of the state and federal agencies who took part in conducting this investigation," Detroit police Chief James Craig said. "Although the actions of these officers are disappointing, I echo U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider in saying that the vast majority of the men and women on this department serve the residents of this city with the utmost level of integrity and dedication."

