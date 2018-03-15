Former Detroit police officer sentenced to 2 years in prison for extortion

DETROIT - A former Detroit police officer was sentenced Wednesday to two years in prison for accepting a bribe from the owner of an automobile collision ship in exchange for referring stolen and abandoned vehicles recovered in Detroit to that shop, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider said.

Anthony Careathers, 52, pleaded guilty to one count of extortion. Officials said he accepted cash payments from the owner of a Detroit shop for referring abandoned vehicles to that shop for repairs and for warning the owner about law enforcement activity.

"Anthony Careathers, a former Detroit police officer, was held accountable today for his own individual actions," said Jeffery E. Peterson, acting special agent in charge, Detroit division of the FBI. "Careathers' acts should not be considered representative of the vast majority of law enforcement professionals at the Detroit Police Department who serve the citizens of Detroit with honor and integrity every day."

Careathers is the first defendant to be sentenced in the case. There are five others awaiting sentencing or a trial.

James Robertson, 45, pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of extortion.

Jamil Martin, 46, pleaded guilty to an information charging one count of extortion.

Martin Tutt, 29, pleaded guilty to an information charging two counts of extortion.

Charles Wills, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of extortion charged in a superseding indictment.

Deonne Dotson, 45, is awaiting trial.

"The vast majority of Detroit police officers are courageous, dedicated public servants, but unfortunately these defendants are an exception to that rule," Schneider said.

All of the officers were charged with engaging in extortion for using their positions to refer cars to certain collision shops in exchange for cash payments.

"I certainly appreciate the collaborative partnership of the state and federal agencies who took part in conducting this investigation," Detroit police Chief James Craig said. "Although the actions of these officers are disappointing, I echo U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider in saying that the vast majority of the men and women on this department serve the residents of this city with the utmost level of integrity and dedication."

