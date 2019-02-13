2 kids, mother injured in house fire on Hubbell in Detroit

DETROIT - Two children and their mother were seriously injured in a house fire on Detroit's west side this morning.

The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 14500 block of Hubbell Avenue.

The family heard an explosion in the basement. They were able to rescue a 7-year-old but Detroit firefighters had to rescue a 9-year-old from the house.

All three are at area hospitals getting treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.

Two boys were injured in a house fire Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019 on Hubbell Avenue in Detroit. (WDIV)

