2 kids, mother injured in house fire on Hubbell in Detroit

DETROIT - Two children and their mother were seriously injured in a house fire on Detroit's west side this morning.
The fire started around 2:30 a.m. in the 14500 block of Hubbell Avenue.
UPDATE: Doctors working to save young brothers, mother
The family heard an explosion in the basement. They were able to rescue a 7-year-old but Detroit firefighters had to rescue a 9-year-old from the house.
All three are at area hospitals getting treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.
