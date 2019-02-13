Doctors working to save two young brothers seriously burned in Detroit house fire

DETROIT - Doctors are working to save two young brothers who were seriously burned in a Detroit house fire, according to officials.

Fire investigators said a 9-year-old boy named O.J. is in critical condition with serious burns to his left hand and shoulder.

A Detroit home on Hubbel Avenue that caught fire on Feb. 13, 2019. (WDIV)

When firefighters reached O.J. inside the burning home on Hubble Avenue, he was not responsive, officials said. His grandfather Sheldon Clemons said O.J. is on a ventilator.

O.J.'s little brother, 7-year-old Jayden, was pulled from the home by a family member and was suffering from burns. Detroit firefighters said Jayden has burns on 60 percent of his body.

O.J. and Jayden were hurt in a house fire on Detroit's west side on Feb. 13, 2019. (WDIV)

The next hours will be critical for Jayden, according to officials.

The fire happened just after 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the basement of a home in the 14500 block of Hubbell Avenue on the city's west side.

Clemons forced his way through the front door and went inside the home.

The boys' mother, Jasmine Cosby, 28, was also hurt from breathing in the smoke.

Right now, officials said Cosby and her sons are hanging on at nearby hospitals.

Jasmine Cosby (WDIV)

