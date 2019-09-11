2 killed after cargo plane crashes into Toledo auto repair business

TOLEDO - Two people who were in a cargo plane died Wednesday morning when the plane crashed in Toledo.

The twin-engine plane was approaching the Toledo Express Airport at 2:37 a.m. when it crashed into a truck repair facility at 10101 Garden Road and caught fire. No one was inside the repair shop when the plane crashed.

The plane, which was full of auto parts, was coming from Tennessee.

Investigators are trying to determine if a mayday call was made.

"It's something that will be a key part of the investigation, listening to those cockpit voice recordings and any of the transmissions that took place between crew members and the air traffic control tower in Toledo," said Joe Rotterdam, the manager of airport operations.

Rotterdam said there's no indication the crash was terrorism-related, but because the crash happened on Sept. 11, investigators had to look into every possibility to rule out anything malicious.

"Being 9/11, we don't want to speculate on what happened, but no indication of any terrorism or anything like that with this aircraft," he said.

The victims will not be identified until their families are contacted.

