2 killed after small plane crashes in Detroit neighborhood near Forest Lawn Cemetery

A small plane crashed in Detroit near the intersection of Milton and Eldon avenues, west of Van Dyke Avenue on June 24, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Coleman A. Young International Airport and Detroit Police Department confirmed a small plane crashed in Detroit Sunday night near the intersection of Milton and Eldon avenues, west of Van Dyke Avenue.

Authorities from the Detroit police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

Detroit police confirmed three people were in the small single engine aircraft at the time of the crash. It was flying from Texas. The plane had left an airport in Arkansas just before 4 p.m.

The FAA confirmed the pilot was in contact with the tower and had indicated landing gear issues and low fuel prior to the crash.

The plane circled the runway and attempted to land in the grass, police said.

Police confirmed two were killed and one was injured. The injured person was removed from the plane by citizens, police said. The survivor was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

VIDEO: Man describes 'courageous' rescue of person from burning plane in Detroit

A man said he heard the crash and discovered the plane in flames in an empty lot. He said he was able to help remove someone from the burning aircraft.

BREAKING witness says plane crashed into a vacant lot near City Airport. He heard people screaming for help. Used an ax to free one man. Says two others were trapped & the windows were too small to pull them through. DPD/DFD on scene. Waiting for official update. pic.twitter.com/7En2mXLxOr — Priya Mann (@Local4Priya) June 25, 2018

No one on the ground was injured in the crash.

Priya Mann spoke to the witness at the scene who says he rescued a person from the plane using an ax:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.