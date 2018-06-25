VIDEO: Man describes 'courageous' rescue of person from burning plane in Detroit

DETROIT - Detroit police said a "courageous" Detroiter rescued a person from a small plane crash Sunday night.

Police confirmed Sunday that a small plane crashed in Detroit near the intersection of Milton and Eldon avenues, west of Van Dyke Avenue.

Authorities from the Detroit police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene.

Detroit police confirmed three people were in the small single engine aircraft at the time of the crash. It was flying from Texas. The plane had left an airport in Arkansas just before 4 p.m.

Detroit police confirmed two fatalities in the crash. One person was rescued, police said.

A man said he heard the crash and discovered the plane in flames in an empty lot. He said he was able to pull someone from the burning aircraft. The survivor was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Priya Mann spoke to the witness at the scene who says he rescued a person from the plane using an ax:

