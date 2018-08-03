2 killed in crash after driver flees from traffic stop in Southfield

DETROIT - Two people are dead after a two car crash on Telegraph Road in Detroit after a driver fled a traffic stop in Southfield on Friday morning.

According to police, the driver of a Chevy Corvette fled from a traffic stop on Telegraph near 8 Mile in Southfield and rear ended a Chrysler Pacifica on Telegraph near Grand River.

The vehicles ended up two blocks away from the initial impact.

The drivers of both the Corvette, a 46-year-old Detroit man, and the Chrysler Pacifica, a 41-year-old man, were killed in the crash.

A second crash happened at the scene but those drivers were not injured.

