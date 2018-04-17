2 knife-wielding men wanted in connection with robbery at Sprint store in Monroe County

Two men are wanted in connection with the robbery of a Sprint store in Monroe County. (WDIV)

FRENCHTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for two men accused of stealing phones from a Sprint store in Monroe County while armed with knives.

The incident happened around 6:35 p.m. Monday at the Sprint store in the 1400 block of North Telegraph Road in Frenchtown Township.

Investigators said two men walked into the store and began looking at the cellular phone display models. When an employee asked them if they needed assistance, they pulled out knives, showed them to the employee and used them to cut the security tethers on the display phones, witnesses said.

The men stole several display phones and fled the store on foot, police said.

Officials said the two men were in their early to mid-20s and wearing gray hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about the men is asked to call Michigan State Police's Monroe Post at 734-242-3500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

