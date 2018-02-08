2 Livingston County high school girls killed in crash on I-96 near Lansing

HOWELL, Mich. - Two Livingston County high schools are in shock after a car crash claimed the lives of two young women.

Juniors Julianna Ward-Brown and Darian Locklear had finished up their school day at Howell and Brighton high schools, respectively, and they were on their way to hockey practice. Both teenagers play for the Meijer Girls Hockey Team in Lansing.

Around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday, the vehicle they were in went off of I-96 near the Williamston Road exit. Their car went into the median, hit a tree, rolled over and hit another tree. Neither girl survived.

"They are both fun-loving," said Tom Berry, the director of Meijer AAA Hockey. "They are the jokesters of the team. Some of the girls have said no matter how hard the skates were, one of them would tell a joke to keep the girls motivated."

They were also the best of friends. Their teammates and high schools have been left reeling.

Michigan State Police officials said neither alcohol nor speed were factors in the crash. They both had their seat belts on.

Both high schools have sent letters home to parents. Grief counselors will be on hand at the schools and at hockey practice.

