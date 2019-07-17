2 Macomb County men face 53 total charges after chase that ended with car in water at Pier Park

GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Two Macomb County men are facing dozens of felony charges after a car chase that ended with a vehicle submerged in the water at Pier Park in Grosse Pointe Farms, police said.

Dawaun Al McQueen, 23, of Clinton Township, and Michael Thomas Sims, 29, of Chesterfield Township, are accused of being involved in a chase with another car.

Police were called at 5:58 a.m. Saturday to Pier Park for reports of a vehicle in the water.

Officials said McQueen and Sims were in a vehicle that crashed into Pier Park during the chase.

They are accused of posing a significant threat to three Detroit men in their 20s, witnesses and the public.

McQueen and Sims were arrested Saturday by Grosse Pointe Farms police.

McQueen is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle, possession with intent to deliver less than 50 grams of cocaine, felony in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, third-degree fleeing and eluding and 14 felony firearm violations.

Sims is charged with three counts of assault with intent to murder, three counts of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, three counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm from a vehicle causing injury, discharging a firearm from a vehicle, carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle and 11 felony firearm violations.

McQueen and Sims are expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court.

