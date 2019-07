GROSSE POINTE FARMS, Mich. - Grosse Pointe Pier Park reopened after being closed for a police investigation Saturday, the Grosse Pointe Department of Public Safety said.

There was no public safety concerns during the closure, according to the GPDPS. Police are advising park visitors to avoid the taped off area near the community center as work is completed.

