2 men injured in violent stabbing incident on Detroit's west side

DETROIT - A crime scene investigation stretched more than half of a mile Thursday along Eight Mile Road.

According to authorities, two people were stabbed -- one collapsed inside a McDonald's restaurant and the other collapsed inside a nearby urgent care.

Police said the man who made it to the Woodland Urgent Care clinic cut himself while stabbing another man.

Dr. Farah Iftikar said the man who cut himself was losing blood and in bad shape when he walked in.

"They tried to stop the bleeding," said Iftikhar. "He was kicking and screaming."

A doctor and a pharmacist jumped in to assist. Just down the street, another man -- also suffering from stab wounds -- collapsed at a McDonald's near the intersection of Eight Mile and Lahser roads.

Police said the man in the urgent care stabbed the man at the McDonald's because that man was beating a woman.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-5800.

