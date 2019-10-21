2 men wanted for robbing dollar store manager on Detroit's east side, police say

Two suspects in a Family Dollar robbery in Detroit on Oct. 8, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two men who robbed the manager of a dollar store on the city's east side, officials said.

The robbery happened at 8:03 p.m. Oct. 3 at the Family Dollar at 9911 East Jefferson Avenue in Detroit, according to authorities.

The men robbed the manager of the store and ran away north on Pennsylvania Street, police said.

They were both men in their early 20s, according to officials.

One man was wearing a green hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes, police said. The other man was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, camouflage pants and white shoes, according to authorities.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

