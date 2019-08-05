2 women injured in drive-by shooting while standing in driveway on Detroit's west side

The scene of an Aug. 5, 2019, shooting on Blackstone Street on Detroit's west side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Two women were injured early Monday morning in a drive-by shooting while they were standing in a driveway on Detroit's west side, police said.

The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday outside a home in the 14100 block of Blackstone Street, according to authorities.

Four people were standing in a driveway when a dark-colored vehicle and a silver Jeep Liberty pulled up, officials said. Multiple shots were fired from the vehicles before they sped away from the scene, according to witnesses.

Two women, ages 24 and 25, were injured. The 24-year-old woman had one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital in temporarily serious condition, officials said. The 25-year-old woman drove herself to the hospital and is stable, officials said.

The shooting is still under investigation.

Here's video of the shooting scene:

