2-year-old killed, two firefighters injured in Detroit house fire

DETROIT - A 2-year-old boy was killed and several others were hurt in an overnight fire on Mackay Street on Detroit’s East Side near the border of Hamtramck.

The fire happened on the 13000 block of Mackay Street around 1:15 a.m. Friday.

Hamtramck Fire Department says two Hamtramck firefighters suffered second degree burns to their ears and faces when they and Detroit firefighters were pulling victims out of the fire. They have been treated and released from the hospital and are expected to recover.

A 3-year-old boy and a 20-year-old woman were pulled from the fire by firefighters. The woman is in critical condition, and the boy’s condition is not known at this time.

There were three other children inside the home at the time of the fire, including a 6-month-old baby.

A neighbor says she heard screaming from the home, but didn’t realize there was a fire until she heard the sirens.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Detroit Fire Department.

