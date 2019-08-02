2 young women wanted for stealing from 7-Eleven in Waterford Township, police say

Two women accused of stealing from a 7-Eleven store in Waterford Township on June 16, 2019. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for two young women who were caught stealing from a 7-Eleven in Waterford Township, officials said.

The women went into the 7-Eleven store located at South Cass Lake Road on June 16 and took items from the shelves without paying, according to authorities.

They put the items in their purses before leaving the store, police said.

The women appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s, officials said. One had black hair and was wearing a light-colored baseball hat, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes. The other had her hair in corn rows pulled into pony tails and was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and red shoes.

Anyone who recognizes the women is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6077 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

