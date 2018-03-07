20 people arraigned for alleged criminal activity during Richard Spencer event at Michigan State

EAST LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University police arrested 25 people near the MSU Pavilion on Monday during an event involving white supremacist Richard Spencer.

Police said 13 of the people taken into custody were arrested on felony charges, including carrying a concealed weapon and resisting and obstructing police officers.

All criminal reports will be sent to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office for review, police said.

Three Michigan State University police officers and one Michigan State Police trooper were injured during the event.

Three people have been arraigned in connection with the incidents at the MSU Pavilion.

Here are the 20 people who have been arraigned on accusations of criminal activity in the Pavillion area.

Hannah Baker, 27, of Chicago, is charged with four counts of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of resisting and obstructing police.

Daniel Smigel, 26, of Crete, Illinois, is charged with two counts of resisting and obstructing police.

Aaron Brown, 30, of Mason, Michigan, is charged with resisting and obstructing police.

Ian Young, a 22-year old resident of North Liberty, Indiana, charged with Assault and battery.

Chin Russell, a 21-year old resident of East Lansing, charged with Failure to obey a police officer (MSU ordinance), and MSU weapons ordinance.

Mark Huff, a 30-year old resident of Tecumseh, charged with Failure to obey a police officer (MSU ordinance), and MSU weapons ordinance.

Zachary Guerra, a 21-year old resident of Berkley, charged with Failure to obey a police officer (MSU ordinance)

Joshua Morgan, a 22-year old resident of Lansing, charged with Disorderly conduct

Hayley Currier, a 29-year old Ann Arbor resident, charged with MSU ordinance – disorderly conduct (public urination or defecation)

Alexander Bennett, a 34-year old resident of Lutherville, Maryland, charged with MSU ordinance - disorderly conduct (public urination or defecation)

John Shade III, a 37-year old resident of Thornville, Ohio, charged with MSU trespassing ordinance and MSU weapons ordinance.

John Martin, a 31-year old Grand Rapids resident, charged with MSU ordinance – failure to obey a police officer

Stavros Glitsos, a 36-year old Hamtramck resident, charged with MSU ordinance – obstructing official business

Mackenzie Faerber, a 24-year old Lansing resident, charged with Resisting and obstructing police.

Jacob Chamberlain, a 21-year old resident of Mesa, Arizona, charged with Resisting and obstructing police.

Benjamin Greer, a 26-year old resident of Silver Spring, Maryland, charged with Resisting and obstructing police.

Lacy Macauley, a 29-year old resident of Washington, DC, charged with Resisting and obstructing police

Blair Walker, a 28-year old Ann Arbor resident, charged with Resisting and obstructing police

Shay Matmanivong, a 20-year old Detroit resident, charged with Resisting and obstructing police

Hannah Manela, a 21-year old West Bloomfield resident, charged with MSU ordinance – failure to obey police

Several of the other people in custody are expected to be arraigned Wednesday, police said.

Here is more from the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office:

"The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office has reviewed evidence and processed warrants for alleged criminal acts that occurred on the MSU campus yesterday outside of the pavilion. Our prosecutors reviewed evidentiary materials and considered alleged criminal behavior, rather than the beliefs of any particular suspect.

"Area police agencies (MSU, Michigan State Police, East Lansing, Lansing, and Ingham County Sheriff) worked to ensure that the public’s right to peacefully demonstrate could be allowed, as much as practicable under the circumstances. These police officers worked to preserve the peace in the midst of chaos. Unfortunately, much as we had expected, there were acts of violence. However, unlike in Charlottesville, there were no deaths or critical injuries and for that we are grateful for the response of the police, and the community as well.

"Out of concern for the safety of all involved, our office asked that persons avoid the pavilion area during this event. The conditions on the ground were dictated by the terms of a lawsuit settlement, one that addressed the constitutional rights of protesters and demonstrators."

