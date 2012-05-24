Dog who survived being tossed in trash gets new family

DETROIT – She survived being trapped in a urine-soaked plastic bag on the side of the road and suffering terrible injuries.

Now, a sweet little beagle is going to a loving home, according to the Michigan Humane Society.

Gladys, a two-year-old Beagle, met her new adopter for the first time Thursday.

Stephanie Elliott of Livonia was overjoyed at the opportunity to welcome Gladys to her family, which already includes Poochie, a 5-year-old Beagle.

Gladys is now in excellent health and has been a staff favorite at the MHS Detroit Center for Animal Care. She was a regular visitor to the MHS Cruelty Investigation Department offices, and has been getting lots of TLC from the staff, who will be saddened to see her go, but happy that she's going to a good home.

The individual who dumped Gladys in a bag in an industrial area on the city's east side is still at large.

There is a $2500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Anyone with any information is asked to call the MHS Cruelty Hotline at (313) 872-3401.