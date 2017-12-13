Woman found dead on sidewalk in Southwest Detroit; police say body may have been dumped

DETROIT – A woman was found dead Wednesday morning in Southwest Detroit, face down in the snow, and police believe the woman may have been dumped there.

The woman was found at about 3:45 a.m. on a sidewalk on Campbell Street, near Anthon Street.

UPDATE: Man charged with murder after DPD say he deliberately struck woman with his car

Evidence technicians were called to the scene at about 6:30 a.m.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and has not been identified. She was found wearing a black jacket and black pants.

Police said it is possible the woman was dumped at the location.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickonDetroit.com for updates.