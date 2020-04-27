Man charged with murder after DPD say he deliberately struck woman with his car

DETROIT – Lawrence Paul Mills III was charged Sunday in connection with the 2017 death of a 59-year-old Detroit woman.

ORIGINAL STORY: Woman found dead on sidewalk in Southwest Detroit; police say body may have been dumped

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, on Dec. 13, 2017, just after 2 a.m., authorities were dispatched to the area of Anthon and Campbell streets where they found a woman’s body lying between the street and the sidewalk.

Detroit police said after several years of investigation, they took Mills into custody Friday. Police said they believe he deliberately hit and killed the woman with his car.

Mills, a 32-year-old Garden City resident, has been charged with first degree murder and remanded to jail.