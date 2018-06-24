2018 Detroit Fireworks traffic guide: Road, freeway closures on Monday

DETROIT - Many roads and freeways will be closed Monday evening for the 2018 Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River.
RELATED: Everything you need to know about the 2018 Ford Fireworks
More Headlines
Road and ramp closures into downtown are slated to begin at 6 p.m., and select ramps are scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Police may close the freeways earlier, depending on traffic.
Belle Isle will not be open to vehicle traffic until 2 p.m. Pedestrians and bicyclists can access the island beginning at 5 am.
VIEW: Traffic map
Once the island reaches a capacity of 3,000 vehicles, no more will be admitted.
Additionally, surface streets south of Jefferson Avenue between Joseph Campau and Rivard Street will close at 2 p.m. The closure extends to Third Street at about 6 p.m.
Freeway closures beginning at 6 p.m.
- SB M-10 between I-75 and Griswold
- SB I-375 between I-75 and Beaubien
- SB M-3 (Gratiot Connector) ramp to SB I-375
- NB/SB I-75 ramps to SB M-10
- NB I-75 ramp to SB I-375
Surface street closures beginning at 6 p.m.
- NB/SB Woodward Ave between Fisher Freeway and Congress
- EB/WB Jefferson Ave between Chrysler Freeway and Griswold
- WB Jefferson Ave from WB Cobo Center
- Madison Street
- Monroe Street between Randolph and Woodward Ave
- Third Street at West Jefferson
Ramp closures from 6 p.m. to midnight
- NB/SB M-10 exit to W. Jefferson Ave
- Mack Ave ramp to SB I-75
- Forrest ramp to SB M-10
Ramp closures from 10 p.m. to midnight
- NB I-75 exit to Mack Ave
- Mack Ave to NB I-75
- NB M-10 exit to Forrest
- NB I-75 exit to Warren Ave
- Warren Ave ramp to NB I-75
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.