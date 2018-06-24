News

2018 Detroit Fireworks traffic guide: Road, freeway closures on Monday

Event draws large crowds to downtown

By Amber Ainsworth

DETROIT - Many roads and freeways will be closed Monday evening for the 2018 Ford Fireworks on the Detroit River. 

Road and ramp closures into downtown are slated to begin at 6 p.m., and select ramps are scheduled to close at 10 p.m. Police may close the freeways earlier, depending on traffic.

Belle Isle will not be open to vehicle traffic until 2 p.m. Pedestrians and bicyclists can access the island beginning at 5 am.

Once the island reaches a capacity of 3,000 vehicles, no more will be admitted.

Additionally, surface streets south of Jefferson Avenue between Joseph Campau and Rivard Street will close at 2 p.m. The closure extends to Third Street at about 6 p.m.

Freeway closures beginning at 6 p.m.

  • SB M-10 between I-75 and Griswold
  • SB I-375 between I-75 and Beaubien
  • SB M-3 (Gratiot Connector) ramp to SB I-375
  • NB/SB I-75 ramps to SB M-10
  • NB I-75 ramp to SB I-375

Surface street closures beginning at 6 p.m.

  • NB/SB Woodward Ave between Fisher Freeway and Congress
  • EB/WB Jefferson Ave between Chrysler Freeway and Griswold
  • WB Jefferson Ave from WB Cobo Center
  • Madison Street
  • Monroe Street between Randolph and Woodward Ave
  • Third Street at West Jefferson

Ramp closures from 6 p.m. to midnight

  • NB/SB M-10 exit to W. Jefferson Ave
  • Mack Ave ramp to SB I-75
  • Forrest ramp to SB M-10

Ramp closures from 10 p.m. to midnight

  • NB I-75 exit to Mack Ave
  • Mack Ave to NB I-75
  • NB M-10 exit to Forrest
  • NB I-75 exit to Warren Ave
  • Warren Ave ramp to NB I-75

