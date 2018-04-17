Northville Downs horse racing track to be sold, redeveloped into apartments, homes

Northville Downs horse racetrack will be sold off and redeveloped into high-end housing.

Northville Downs racing track, the last remaining horse racing track in Michigan after Hazel Park Raceway closed earlier this month, will be sold to Hunter Pasteur Homes, along with adjacent parcels, and the land will be redeveloped into a high-end apartment and housing complex. President and CEO of Hunter Pasteur Homes, Randy Wertheimer, made the announcement.

“This project is in the preliminary stages, and we’re eager to continue working with the City of Northville and our partners to iron out the numerous details that come with a project of this scale,” Wertheimer said. “We expect to have all entitlements in place in 2019. As more details become available, we will share them with the community.”

Northville Downs, located at the corner of 7 Mile Road and Sheldon Road, has been open for more than 100 years. Racing will continue at the track through 2020, despite the pending sale of the land.

The sale still has to be approved by the city and the timeline for development isn't currently available.

While future plans for the mixed-use development are currently in the approval stages, it will include commercial use in addition to 500-600 units of high-end rental apartments, for-sale townhomes and single-family homes.

Northville Downs is actively pursuing the continuation of its horse racing and wagering operations at an area in close proximity to its current location.

Northville Downs is open for simulcast wagering, and Friday and Saturday evenings for live races. They do not offer thoroughbred racing.