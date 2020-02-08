Northville Downs horse racing track signs long-term lease, will stay in operation

NORTHVILLE, Mich. – Northville Downs horse racetrack announced that a long-term lease has been signed and it will continue to operate at its current location in Northville through 2024.

Live racing starts on March 20 at 7:30 p.m. and will continue every Friday and Saturday through June 20.

Northville Downs, located at the corner of 7 Mile Road and Sheldon Road, has been open for more than 100 years.

In 2018, it was announced that the racing track would be sold and redeveloped into apartments and homes.