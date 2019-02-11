Defenders: New footage uncovered in Oakland County Child Killer case

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. – It’s one of Metro Detroit’s biggest unsolved mysteries.

A serial killer struck Oakland County in the mid-1970s. Two boys and two girls were kept alive between four and 19 days before they were killed and their bodies were placed in a public place to be found.

A massive task force investigation led to thousands of tips, but none of the suspects were a direct DNA match to crime scene evidence.

More than 40 years later, never-before-seen footage has been uncovered by Local 4.

Before stranger danger existed, kids in Oakland County would stay out and play until the street lights came on. Parents felt safe and secure, but in 1976 that would all change.

Defender Kevin Dietz was 12 years old and lived in Bloomfield Hills when the Oakland County Child Killer sent the parents in his neighborhood into a panic. Children walked to and from school in groups escorted by adults. Everyone was speculating who the child killer might be.

There's a number anyone with tips or information can call: 833-784-9425.