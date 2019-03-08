Happy birthday, Barbie! Check out what iconic doll looked like when you were born
It’s Barbie’s 61st birthday on Monday!
Barbies seem to be a staple in a lot of childhood toy boxes. Do you remember which ones you had in your pile of toys? Can you recall which ones your children had?
Here are some of the signature Barbies from the last 60 years.
1959 Teenage Fashion Barbie and 1960s Barbie and Ken
1962 Barbie Red Flare
1966 Barbie Color Magic
1969 Christie
1971 Malibu Barbie with towel
1973 Malibu Christie and 1973 Quick Curl Barbie
1977 Superstar Barbie
1978 Barbie and Ken, with the 1978 Country Camper
1980 Hispanic Barbie and 1980 African-American Barbie
1981 Roller Skater Barbie
1984 Barbie and Ken
1988 Fashion Magic Barbie
1992 Totally Hair Barbie and Totally Hair Ken
1994 Kenyan Barbie and 1994 Native American Barbie
1999 Generation Girl
2000 Jewel Girl
2005 Destiny's Child
2010 Barbie Basics Group
2012 William and Catherine Royal Wedding
2014 Barbie Entrepreneur
Do you remember any of these Barbies from yours or your child's youth? If you still own one, how old is it? Tell us in the comment section below.
Note: All images from barbiemedia.com.
