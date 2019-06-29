Adult and teen shot at gas station on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – Police are investigating a shooting that injured two people Friday night on Detroit’s west side.

A 13-year-old boy and 23-year-old man are in critical condition after being shot at the BP gas station on the corner of 7 Mile Road and Telegraph just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Police said a man believed to be in his mid-20s reportedly walked up, began firing shots at both victims, and then ran off.

