You can now visit Detroit Metro Airport terminals beyond security without a flight ticket

DETROIT – Officials at Detroit Metro Airport announced Monday that visitors can now go through security and enter the terminals even if they don't have a flight ticket.

UPDATE: Program allowing DTW visitors into terminals beyond security without ticket extended indefinitely

Beginning Tuesday, DTW visitors will be able to enter the post-security areas of the McNamara and North terminals through the DTW Destination Pass program.

Residents who don't have a flight can enter the terminals to visit restaurants, surprise arriving travelers or spend extra time with loved ones scheduled to depart.

The Transportation Security Administration amended its regulations last year, giving airports more flexibility to allow visitors without tickets into the gate area.

"The new regulations allow us to expand our gate pass program that already exists for our Westin hotel guests," Wayne County Airport Authority CEO Chad Newton said. "Now we can welcome more community members into our home to create memorable moments -- from watching planes to greeting family and friends."

The program will be available for visitors from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.

Application process

To join the program, residents must apply for a pass through the airport's website the day before their planned visit.

Applicants will receive an email notification upon approval, as well as detailed instructions. They must submit to the same security regulations as airplane passengers.

Visitors under 18 years old must be accompanied by an adult.

Check-in process

Approved visitors must go to the baggage claim area in the McNamara Terminal domestic arrivals level. They should look for the DTW Destination Pass sign on the back wall between carousels No. 2 and No. 3.

A valid photo ID, such as a driver's license or passport, must be presented to get the pass, officials said.

All TSA prohibited items apply to visitors as well.

During peak departure times, priority in the checkpoint line will be given to ticketed passengers trying to catch flights, officials said.

The DTW Destination Pass program will be limited to 75 visitor passes per day and is expected to end Jan. 5, 2020, officials said.

Click here to apply for a DTW Destination Pass.