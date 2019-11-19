DETROIT – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a suspect wanted in connection with a robbery that happened on Detroit’s west side.

UPDATE: Man turns self into Detroit police in connection with west side restaurant robbery

Police said a man entered a Detroit restaurant on Saturday at 5:27 p.m. in the 2800 block of West Grand Boulevard and ordered food. After ordering and eating his food he approached the cashier and demanded money, according to police.

Police said the cashier gave the man an undisclosed amount of money and the man fled the location on foot. He walked east bound on West Grand Boulevard.

The suspect is described as a man in his mid 30s or 40s. Police said he is 5 feet, 11 inches tall to 6 feet, 2 inches tall. He is believed to weigh between 180 and 200 pounds. He has a medium complexion, mustache and goatee, police said. He was wearing a royal blue hat with a "D" in the middle, black hooded coat, dark blue jeans, black boots and dark sun glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Third Precinct Investigative Unit at 313-596-5340 or 313-596-5301. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.