DETROIT – A man turned himself into police Friday in connection with a restaurant robbery in Detroit.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Police ask for help identifying man wanted in connection with robbery

Ramon Wilson, 40, is charged with armed robbery.

Police said Wilson went into a business in the 2800 block of West Grand Boulevard and ordered food on Nov. 16. After eating his food, he approached the cashier and demanded money, according to police. Police said the cashier gave Wilson an undisclosed amount of money and he fled on foot.

After news reports searching for Wilson aired, he turned himself in, police said.

Wilson’s bond was set at $50,000, 10 percent.

His pretrial hearing is set for Monday.