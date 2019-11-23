DETROIT – Three people were injured in a crash that was caused by a drive-by-shooting, Detroit police say.

The drive-by-shooting happened Friday evening on 7 Mile Road near west Outer Drive.

According to police, a white van pulled up to the area and the people inside it started firing shots at a black car. In the process of trying to void the gunfire, the driver in the black car crashed into another driver.

No one was injured in the shooting. However, both drivers and a passenger suffered minor injuries from the crash.

Police are still searching for the gunmen in the white van.