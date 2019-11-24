2019 Festival of Trees taking place Sunday in Dearborn
Event features custom made trees, wreaths and stockings
DEARBORN, Mich. – It’s the holiday event that is sure to brighten your day!
Custom designed trees, wreaths and stockings are on display at the 2019 Festival of Trees in Dearborn. The event is taking place at the Michael A. Guido Theater. All proceeds from the event will be used to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Michigan Foundation.
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.