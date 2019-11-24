DETROIT – Funeral arrangements have been announced for fallen Detroit police officer Rasheen McClain.

He was killed Wednesday night when a gunman opened fire on him and three other officers at a home in the 20000 block of Wyoming Avenue in Detroit. Officer Phillippe Batoum-Bisse was wounded but is expected to recover. A possible suspect was taken into custody, but no charges have been announced in the deadly shooting.

Visitation services will take place Wednesday, Dec. 4 and Thursday, Dec. 5 from 3-8 p.m at the Fisher Funeral home in Redford Township.

McClain’s funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 at Greater Grace Temple in Detroit.

