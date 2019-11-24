HAMTRAMCK, Mich. – A man in Hamtramck woke up Saturday morning to find his parked car with thousands of dollars in damage.

When he checked his surveillance cameras, he saw exactly what happened. Video captured a speeding vehicle strike his car and almost go airborne.

“They hit my car and almost flipped over,” Jamil Ahmed said. “She backed out and didn’t bother to look at my car, which would have been the right thing to do.”

The woman hit Ahmed’s car at about 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Ahmed had finished work at about 5 p.m. and parked his car in the same spot he has used for three years.

He said repairs are estimated to cost as much as $5,000.

Ahmed has full coverage insurance, but he’s still upset the woman took off and is urging her to come forward.

Video of the collision can be seen below.