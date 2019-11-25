House Democrats are leaving open the possibility of calling more witnesses to testify as a next step in the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

No hearings are scheduled as of now, but Democrats still want to talk to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani.

The White House says if the House votes to impeach Trump, it welcomes a Senate trial.

“I think defense will go on offense if there is a senate trial and we’ll be able to call witnesses, we’ll be able to challenge their witnesses, and produce other evidence and those witnesses may include the whistleblower,” said Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president.

Meanwhile, some Democrats are now pushing for an ethics investigation into one of the president’s biggest defenders: Representative Devin Nunes of California.