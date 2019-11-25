UTICA, Mich. – A vigil was held Sunday night in honor of a father and grandfather who was murdered while at a birthday party in the park in 2018.

Mike Shereda was stabbed multiple times after asking a man sitting on a park bench to stop doing drugs in front of the children.

“He always had a smile on his face,” said Shereda’s girlfriend Debbie Zoppi. “I miss him terribly.”

The suspect, 23-year-old Miguel Mansour, is charged with first-degree murder. His attorney plans to push an insanity defense when the trial begins next month.