MOUNT CLEMENS, Mich. – Dozens of children across Metro Detroit are celebrating finding their forever homes on National Adoption Day.

Adoptive families say a child’s adoption day is just as important as their birthday, and they’re often celebrated in the same way. That’s why residents packed a Macomb County courtroom Tuesday.

There was an excitement in the air before court even began -- an emotion rarely felt inside a courthouse. When courtrooms are packed, it’s usually due to a high-profile case, but Tuesday, it was for a much different story.

“They’re the best thing that’s ever happened to us,” Kelly Offer said.

Offer was in court Tuesday to adopt her fifth child. She and her husband, Chris, found out they couldn’t conceive biological children 10 years ago, so they began fostering. On Tuesday, they adopted Keegan.

Around the corner, the Agnetti family welcomed 10-year-old Sarah, who they started fostering when she needed a safe place to live.

“It means I have a new life and a new family that loves me,” Sarah said.

With a few questions from the judge, it became official. Four children were adopted in that courtroom in less than an hour, changing lives forever.

You can watch Nick Monacelli’s full story in the video posted above.