Clinton Township police search for package thief caught on camera
Package stolen Tuesday afternoon
CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing packages off a porch in Clinton Township.
The packages were stolen at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday from a home in the area of Groesbeck Highway and Metropolitan Parkway, according to authorities.
Video shows a man walking up to the porch, grabbing the packages and then hurrying back to the driveway. His car can be seen driving away.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the incident is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7854. Callers can remain anonymous.
On 11/26/2019 at approximately 2:42 PM the subject stole a package off a porch at a residence in the area of Groesbeck and Metropolitan Parkway. Anyone providing information in identifying the subject can remain anonymous. Detective Anderson, 586-493-7854 andersonj@clintontownship-mi.govPosted by Clinton Township Police Department on Wednesday, November 27, 2019
