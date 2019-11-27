CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police are searching for a man caught on camera stealing packages off a porch in Clinton Township.

The packages were stolen at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday from a home in the area of Groesbeck Highway and Metropolitan Parkway, according to authorities.

Video shows a man walking up to the porch, grabbing the packages and then hurrying back to the driveway. His car can be seen driving away.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information about the incident is asked to call Clinton Township police at 586-493-7854. Callers can remain anonymous.