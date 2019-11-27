How to enjoy holiday meals without completely derailing your diet
You CAN eat without feeling guilty
DETROIT – There are ways to enjoy food over the holidays without derailing your diet.
- Holiday-proof your plan -- Stick to your usual meal time, and don’t skip meals before the big feast. Also, offer to bring a healthy dish.
- Outsmart the buffet -- Use small plates. Load up your plate with vegetables first so you aren’t tempted to choose other less healthy foods.
- Fit in the favorites -- Enjoy the foods you only get during the holidays. When eating those foods, choose them over foods you can have all year.
- Keep moving -- Don’t ditch your fitness routine over the holidays.
- Get sleep -- Getting sleep will give your blood sugar and metabolism time to reset. Plus, you’ll be less likely to overeat just because you are tired.
