DETROIT – There are ways to enjoy food over the holidays without derailing your diet.

Holiday-proof your plan -- Stick to your usual meal time, and don’t skip meals before the big feast. Also, offer to bring a healthy dish.

Outsmart the buffet -- Use small plates. Load up your plate with vegetables first so you aren’t tempted to choose other less healthy foods.

Fit in the favorites -- Enjoy the foods you only get during the holidays. When eating those foods, choose them over foods you can have all year.

Keep moving -- Don’t ditch your fitness routine over the holidays.