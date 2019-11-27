GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police have identified a Michigan State medical student and a suspected drunken driver who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-475 in Grand Blanc Township, according to authorities.

William Jeffrey Bertt, 60, of Flint, was driving a 1995 Chevrolet Surburban south in the northbound lanes of I-475, police said. Grand Blanc Township officials said they received the first call about Bertt’s vehicle at 10:53 p.m. Monday.

Officials said the Suburban crashed into a 2014 Ford Focus driven by Laura Katelyn Osaer, 25, of Macomb.

Osaer was a medical student at Michigan State University and was on her way to an internship at a Bay City hospital, according to authorities.

Police said they suspect alcohol use by Bertt, but they’ll have to wait for the toxicology reports for confirmation.

Laura Osaer