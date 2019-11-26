GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. – A Macomb woman died Monday night when her vehicle was hit head-on by a wrong-way driver on I-75 in Genesee County.

The wrong-way driver, who police believe was drunk, was also killed in the crash.

Police said calls were received about a 1995 Chevrolet Suburban traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-475. The first call at 10:53 p.m. reported the driver was traveling south on Robert T. Longway Boulevard, into Grand Blanc Township.

Township police were driving to the vehicle when callers reported the crash, officials said.

The Suburban, driven by a 60-year-old Flint man, crashed into a 2014 Ford Focus driven by a 25-year-old Macomb woman. Both drivers were killed on impact, police said.

The crash remains under investigation.