BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Police said a man with a cart full of groceries walked out of a Bloomfield Township store right in front of employees and loaded the stolen items into his car while a manager tried to stop him.

Bloomfield Township police were called around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Kroger store at 4099 Telegraph Road.

The store manager said a man left the store with a shopping cart full of groceries and never paid.

When the manager tried to stop the man, he pushed his cart past employees and started unloading groceries into the back of his Lincoln MKX, according to authorities.

The Lincoln MKX had Michigan license plate EAR 5151.

The man was in his 60s, stood 6 feet tall and weighed about 225 pounds, police said. He was last seen wearing glasses, a green shirt and khaki pants, officials said.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call Bloomfield Township police at 248-433-7755.